2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Algeria to face Burkina Faso test in Group D

2019 Africa Cup of Nations Nations champions, Algeria, will face the test of Burkina Faso in Group D of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations following the group stage draw.

Mauritania and Angola after the two other teams to complete the group, with two fighting for a place in the round of 16.



This confirmation came following Thursday night's draw held in Abidjan, which determined the match-ups for the first phase of the tournament.



The draw was attended by notable personalities.



The Desert Foxes will hope next year's tourney will be much different from the last edition. Their hopes of defending their crown in the 2021 crashed at the group stage shockingly, with many tipping them to defend their title.



The 2023 AFCON will be held in Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11, 2024. The tournamen was scheduled to be staged in June 2024 but has been moved to next year because of adverse weather conditions.

Full draw:



Group A



Ivory Coast (hosts), Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea-Bissau



Group B



Egypt, Ghana, Cape Verde, Mozambique

Group C



Senegal (holders), Cameroon, Guinea, Gambia



Group D



Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mauritania, Angola



Group E

Tunisia, Mali, South Africa, Namibia



Group F



Morocco, Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia, Tanzania



All group winners and runners-up and the four highest-ranked third-placed teams qualify for the knockout stage.