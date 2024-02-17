2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Black Stars disgraced Ghanians - Alhassan Suhuyini

Ghana missed out on a place in the Round of 16 after finishing third in Group B

The Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini, has chastised the Black Stars for not representing Ghana well at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

He believes the senior national team disgraced the country with their shambolic performances in Ivory Coast where they failed to win a single match.



Suhuyini said this on the floor of parliament after the sports minister informed the house amount their 8.5 million dollars budget.



“With the status of Ghana when it comes to football, participation is not enough to give us pride anymore.

“It is actually a disgrace for the senior national team, the Black Stars to participate in the Africa Cup of Nations and exit at the group stage.”



Ghana missed out on a place in the Round of 16 after finishing third in a group consisting of Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique.



The Black Stars lost 2-1 to Cape Verde before back to back 2-2 draws against Egypt and Mozambique confirmed Ghana’s elimination from the tournament.