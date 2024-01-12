2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Black Stars return to training for second session in Abidjan

The Black Stars of Ghana returned to training on Thursday night to continue with preparations for the start of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.
The Ghana male senior national team arrived in Ivory Coast on Wednesday after a short camping in Kumasi.
Hours after arriving in Ivory Coast, the Black Stars held their first training session in the host nation.
Today, the Black Stars have returned to training to put in more work as coach Chris Hughton looks to get his squad in the best shape before the start of the 2023 AFCON.
The Black Stars will train on Friday and Saturday before taking on Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14, in their first Group B match at the 2023 AFCON.
After that game, Ghana will go on to play Egypt and Mozambique in Group B.
Meanwhile, the 2023 AFCON is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, January 13.
