2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Black Stars to arrive in Ivory Coast on January 10 before start of tournament
The Black Stars of Ghana will arrive in Ivory Coast on January 10, 2024, to gear up for the start of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.
This has been confirmed by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in a release on its website on Monday, December 25.
In the release, the GFA said the Black Stars will assemble in Johannesburg, South Africa on Sunday, December 31, 2023, to begin preparations for next month’s TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cote D’Iviore 2023.
It noted that Ghana will spend approximately, ten days in South Africa in readiness for Africa’s flagship competition slated for Cote D’Ivoire from Saturday, January 13 – Sunday, February 11, 2024.
“Ghana will play one friendly match against Botswana in Johannesburg on Monday, January 8, 2024, before flying to Abidjan two days later for the tournament,” the Ghana FA statement said.
Meanwhile, the Technical team of the Black Stars has announced that the training sessions are not open to the public/media.
At the 2023 AFCON, Ghana will compete with Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique in Group B.
