Egypt awaits DR Congo in the last 16

The Democratic Republic of Congo secured their place in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) last 16 with a goalless draw against Tanzania, who, in turn, is still awaiting their first-ever win at the tournament after nine matches.

In a match between two teams yet to secure victory in AFCON after their initial two group games, both sides approached the encounter cautiously. Brentford's Yoane Wissa attempted to inject some Premier League flair with a skillful run through the Tanzania defense, but was thwarted by goalkeeper Manula.



Tanzania's goalkeeper was again in action, denying Fiston Mayele after the Pyramids forward latched onto a well-timed through ball. The crowd's biggest cheer, however, was prompted by events in another match, where Hakim Ziyech's goal put Morocco ahead against Zambia, providing DR Congo with a one-point breathing space in second place at halftime.

The cautious nature of the contest favored Tanzania, but Hemed Suleiman’s side failed to register a shot on target in the first half. A single point proved sufficient for Sébastien Desabre’s men to progress with three draws from their three group stage fixtures.



Egypt awaits DR Congo in the last 16, and based on the performance in this match, hopes of lifting the trophy in February seem challenging. Meanwhile, Tanzania's quest for an AFCON win continues as the Tafia Stars finish at the bottom of Group F.