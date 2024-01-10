2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Gambia players refuse to train over unpaid bonuses

Fans are hoping the issue will be resolved by the Gambia Football Federation

The Gambia national team players selected for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament are unhappy over unpaid bonuses.

The players were to train on Tuesday, January 9 but decided to boycott the training to protest against the unpaid bonuses owed them.



Although fans came in their numbers to watch the team train at the Independent Stadium, they had to return home disappointed.



Head coach of the Gambia national team, Tom Saintfiet engaged the fans alongside his technical team members but the fans expressed their displeasure, calling on authorities to pay the players.

Fans are hoping the issue will be resolved by the Gambia Football Federation for the Scorpions to return to training on Wednesday.



At the 2023 AFCON, Gambia is in Group C and faces a daunting task in the opening match in a game against defending champions Senegal.



After that game, the Scorpions will go on to play against Guinea and Cameroon.