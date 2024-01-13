2023 Africa Cup of Nations: I doubt Ghana can win the title - Veteran journalist Ken Bediako

Ken Bediako

Veteran sports journalist Ken Bediako has cast doubt on Ghana’s chances of clinching the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title, expressing skepticism in an interview with Citi Sports.

The Black Stars are set to kick off their AFCON campaign against Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14, 2024, followed by matches against Egypt and Mozambique.



Bediako, who has reported on the Black Stars for decades, including their victorious campaigns in 1978 and 1982, is uncertain about Ghana’s ability to secure a fifth continental title.



Ghana last won the AFCON title in 1982, and hopes for a triumphant return have been met with skepticism by Bediako.

Bediako’s sentiments echoed those of 1978 AFCON winner Mohammed Polo, who also conveyed reservations about the Black Stars’ readiness to claim the title.



“We’ve already had this Comoros experience so I think the coach (Chris Hughton) should by now know what to do…realize his mistakes and put up a good team but to win the cup, I’m not too sure about that.”