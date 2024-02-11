2023 Africa Cup of Nations: I want to make history with Nigeria by winning the title - Jose Peseiro

Jose Peseiro

The head coach of the Nigerian national team, Jose Peseiro, is poised to clinch victory in the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023 on his first attempt, as his team gears up to face Cote d’Ivoire in the final showdown on Sunday, February 11, at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan.

Portuguese international Peseiro finds himself on the brink of his debut TotalEnergies CAF AFCON final appearance amidst initial doubts prior to the competition's commencement.



Despite a somewhat uncertain start, the Super Eagles now stand firmly on the path towards claiming their fourth continental title, with Peseiro steering the ship.



Anticipating the highly awaited final, Peseiro expressed the significance of competing in a TotalEnergies CAF AFCON final and voiced his desire to secure victory on his first try.



"Participating in a final holds immense importance. This being my inaugural AFCON experience has indeed been special," Peseiro remarked.

"The emotional atmosphere in Africa is truly unique. This journey has been a profound learning experience, and I'm eager to clinch the title with the Nigerian team tomorrow," he added.



Accompanying Peseiro was Super Eagles stalwart Ahmed Musa, who eyes his second TotalEnergies CAF AFCON final appearance.



Despite his limited appearances for the Super Eagles in Cote d’Ivoire, Musa's presence holds significant value for the squad, according to Peseiro.



Highlighting Musa's invaluable experience, Peseiro emphasized, "Ahmed is more than just a player; he provides invaluable assistance to the team. His counsel and insights have proven invaluable. Having won the AFCON previously and serving as captain, I'm eager to witness Ahmed lift the cup tomorrow," Peseiro concluded.