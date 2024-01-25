2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Mali through to knockout stage after winning Group E

With five points from three games, Mali finished Top of Group E and will play in the Round 16 stage

The Eagles of Mali are through to the knockout stage of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament after winning Group E.

Mali played their final group game on Wednesday in a clash against Namibia.



In a game played at Laurent Pokou Stadium, both national teams put up a strong performance in a bid to secure all three points.



However, neither Mali nor Namibia managed to get on the scoresheet at the end of the 90 minutes.



As a result, both sides picked a point each at full-time.

With five points from three games, Mali finished Top of Group E and will play in the Round 16 stage.



South Africa also goes through to the Round 16 stage after drawing Tunisia in their final group game today.



Meanwhile, Namibia after finishing third with four points will also sail through to the next round as one of the best third-placed teams.