2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Michael Essien congratulates Black Stars after qualification

Ghana legend, Michael Essien has praised the Black Stars following their qualification to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Black Stars on Thursday secured a 10th straight AFCON qualification following a 2-1 win over Central African Republic (CAR).



Goals from Mohammed Kudus and Ernest Nuamah ensured that Ghana came back to record the win.



Ghana finished Group E with 12 points and have qualified with Angola who finished 2nd with 9 points.



Following the qualification, Essien in a social media post sent a congratulatory message to the players.



"Congratulations Bravoo Boys," the former Chelsea midfielder wrote on X.

Ghana now prepare for the tournament scheduled to be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.



Meanwhile, the Black Stars will discover their group opponents on October 12 with the draw expected to be held in Abidjan.



Ghana will hope to end its 41-year AFCON trophy drought in Ivory Coast following their qualification.



