2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Participation not enough to give Ghanaians pride - Alhassan Suhuyini

Alhassan Suhuyini

Alhassan Suhuyini says Ghana merely participating in the Africa Cup of Nations is not enough to give Ghanaians pride.

Ghana has now failed to progress from the first round of the last three major tournaments they have participated in.



The Black Stars did not win a single game in the 2021 and 2023 AFCONs and won just one in the 2022 World Cup but did not make it out of the group in all of them.



Speaking in Parliament after the Sports Minister informed the house about Ghana’s AFCON budget, Suhuyini said, “With the status of Ghana when it comes to football, participation is not enough to give us pride anymore.

“It is actually a disgrace for the senior national team, the Black Stars to participate in the Africa Cup of Nations and exit at the group stage.”



Ghana missed out on a place in the Round of 16 after finishing third in a group consisting of Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique.



The Black Stars lost 2-1 to Cape Verde before back to back 2-2 draws against Egypt and Mozambique confirmed Ghana’s elimination from the tournament.