2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Richard Ofori should be Ghana’s number one goalkeeper - George Owu

Richard Ofori

Former Ghana goalkeeper George Owu says Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori should be the number one goalkeeper for the Black Stars at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The recent changes in goalkeepers in Chris Hughton’s lineups are confusing as he has opted for an inactive Richard Ofori as his number goalkeeper in the last three international breaks.



“Richard Ofori and Joseph Wollacott were all out injured and Lawrence Ati Zigi kept the post at the World Cup,” George Owu told Asemp FM.



“All of them are back now and since their return we’ve seen Ofori keep the post, even in the friendlies. Ofori has experienced two or three AFCON apps so I think expect him to keep the post.”

Ghana is set to open their group stage campaign against Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14, 2024.



The Black Stars will then play against record champions Egypt in their second group match against Egypt in four days before wrapping up the group face against Mozambique on January 22.



It is now 42 years since Ghana last won the Africa Cup of Nations in 1982.