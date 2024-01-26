2023 Africa Cup of Nations: There’s arrogance around Black Stars - Augustine Ahinful

Ghana exited the 2023 AFCOn with only two points from three group games

Former Ghana international Augustine Ahinful believes there is a bit of arrogance around the Black Stars after the manner in which the team exited the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana needed a win against Mozambique in their final Group B game but succumbed and gave away two goals in added time to draw 2-2 and get kicked out of the competition.



Andre Ayew committed an unforgettable penalty that the Mambas converted in the 91st minute to make it 2-1.



Goalkeeper Richard Ofori then gave away an unfortunate corner when his decision caused him to make contact with the ball without grabbing it.



The corner was subsequently scored to level the game in the 94th minute and Ghana’s AFCON campaign was over.

Speaking on the dismal performances in Côte d’Ivoire that also included a 2-1 loss to Cape Verde and a 2-2 draw vs Egypt, Ahinful was not impressed at all.



“I’ve played for the Black Stars and worn the Ghana jersey before and I don’t think I will be the person who will want to see the Black Stars fail,” he told Asempa FM in an interview monitored by FootballGhana.com.



“I think that there is a bit of arrogance around the team. In 2024, if the country doesn’t have a national camping facility for the team, then we have to be ashamed of ourselves.”



Chris Hughton has since been sacked and the Ghana Football Association forming a committee to recommend a new coach in three weeks.