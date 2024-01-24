2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Tom Saintfiet steps down as Gambia coach after elimination

Tom Saintfiet

Gambia's national team head coach, Tom Saintfiet, has tendered his resignation with immediate effect following the team's exit from 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 50-year-old Belgian coach formally announced his decision after Gambia failed to secure a single point in the group stage of the tournament.



The Scorpions experienced a 3-2 defeat in their last group game against Cameroon at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake on Tuesday, despite holding the lead at some point during the match.



A remarkable stoppage-time free-kick by defender Christopher Wooh secured Cameroon's victory, propelling them to the next round.



Gambia concluded the group phase with zero points, suffering losses to Senegal, Guinea, and Cameroon.

After the match, Saintfiet stated, “This was my last match as coach of Gambia. My contract expires in August 2026, but I step down.



“Thanks to the FA and my staff. I am forever a Gambian. My daughter is 7, and when I told her I’d resign, she was not happy. But I believe this is the time.”



Notably, Saintfiet had previously guided Gambia to their debut appearance in AFCON two years ago in Cameroon, achieving a remarkable quarter-final stage before losing to the hosts.