2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Tunisia, Mali and South Africa pitched in tough Group E

The group stage was done on Thursday in Abidjan ahead of the competition in just over 90 days

North African giants, Tunisia, will slug it out with Mali and South Africa in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Group E that can be described as tough.

The three powerhouses will also have Namibia to contend in their group as, the top two teams seek automatic qualification.



The 2023 AFCON will be held in Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11, 2024. The tournamen was scheduled to be staged in June 2024 but has been moved to next year because of adverse weather conditions.



Full draw:



Group A



Ivory Coast (hosts), Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea-Bissau

Group B



Egypt, Ghana, Cape Verde, Mozambique



Group C



Senegal (holders), Cameroon, Guinea, Gambia



Group D



Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mauritania, Angola

Group E



Tunisia, Mali, South Africa, Namibia



Group F



Morocco, Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia, Tanzania



All group winners and runners-up and the four highest-ranked third-placed teams qualify for the knockout stage.