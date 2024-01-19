2023 Africa Cup of Nations: We have to deliver against Mozambique - Richard Ofori

Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori

Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori says the team must do everything on Monday night ahead of that important match against Mozambique on Monday.

The Orlando Pirates man said this at the mixed zone after Ghana gave away two goals because of errors to draw 2-2 against Egypt in their second Group B game at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday.



Ofori called for toughness in Ghana’s clash against the Mozambique as they seek qualification to the next round.



“We started well, and we ended well guess but we made mistakes as a team. We still have another game to go. We need to stay together as one family and deliver in the next game.”

Ghana is third in the Group and must win against Mozambique on Monday to stand a chance of qualifying for the round of 16.



Cape Verde now has two wins, giving them six points and through to the last six.



Egypt is second with two points from two games while the Black Stars are third with one point and only ahead of Mozambique because of the goal difference.