2023 Africa Cup of Nations: We wasted over $3 million for people to build contacts – Tamale North MP

Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini

The Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini, has claimed that Ghana spent over three million dollars in three group stage matches at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations for officials to build contacts and sell players.

The NDC Member of Parliament is unhappy Ghana spent such amount of money in Ivory Coast but still failed woefully.



“It is no longer a benefit for Ghana for the Black Stars to participate in an Africa Cup of Nations especially when we are spending over US$3 million,” the former journalist said in Parliament.



“Did we have to spend over US$3 million for people to build contacts? Is this what is worth over 3 million that has been spent?”

Ghana missed out on a place in the Round of 16 after finishing third in a group consisting of Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique.



The Black Stars lost 2-1 to Cape Verde before back to back 2-2 draws against Egypt and Mozambique confirmed Ghana’s elimination from the tournament.



The Black Stars, for the second successive tournament, exited at the group stages without registering a win, extending the country's wait for its fifth AFCON title to 42 years.