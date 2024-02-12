2023 Africa Cup of Nations: William Troost-Ekong named Best Player of the Tournament

Troost-Ekong showcased remarkable leadership and skill throughout the tournament

Nigeria defender William Troost-Ekong has been honored as the Best Player of the Tournament following his stellar performances at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Despite falling short in the final against host nation Ivory Coast, Troost-Ekong showcased remarkable leadership and skill throughout the tournament.



The POAK center back was instrumental at the back, serving as captain and netting three goals in seven games. His goals included a crucial winner against Ivory Coast in the group stage, another penalty conversion against South Africa, and a powerful header in the rematch against Ivory Coast.



In the final showdown on Saturday, Troost-Ekong displayed his prowess once again by putting Nigeria ahead with a powerful header from a corner just before halftime. However, Franck Kessie equalized for Ivory Coast in the 62nd minute.

Despite Nigeria's remarkable journey to the final, which included the departure of coach Jean-Louis Gasset after two defeats in the group stage, Ivory Coast emerged victorious to claim their third continental title.



This victory marks a historic moment for the Ivorians, becoming the first tournament hosts to triumph since Egypt lifted the trophy in 2006.