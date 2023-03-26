0
2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers: Black Stars to hold final training at the Estádio 11 de Novembro today

The Black Stars of Ghana will today, Sunday, March 26, hold a final training session before taking on Angola on Monday, March 27.

The national team of Ghana arrived in Luanda last night to wrap up preparations for the next game in the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

After the arrival, the team proceeded to their team hotel to have a good rest.

Early this morning the Black Stars had breakfast where players and technical team members interacted to bond.

Later in the afternoon, the Black Stars will take to the Estádio 11 de Novembro to train for the last time before the crucial reverse fixture against Angola tomorrow.

Last Thursday, Ghana hosted Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the first of the two meetings in this international break.

Thanks to a solitary strike from Antoine Semenyo, Ghana secured a 1-Thanks to a solitary strike from Antoine Semenyo, Ghana secured a 1-0 win to take all three points.

