2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers: I’m not under pressure to score against Madagascar - Joseph Paintsil

Black Stars forward Joseph Paintsil

Black Stars forward Joseph Paintsil has revealed he is not under pressure to score or assist against Madagascar in their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

Ghana will take on the Bereas at the Mahamasina Municipal Stadium in Antananarivo, Madagascar on June 18 in round five of next year's AFCON qualifiers.



The 25-year-old has been on fire for Genk in the just concluded season, scoring 17 goals and providing 11 assists in 36 games.



Asked if he's under pressure to score because if his club for, he said, "for me, I’m not under pressure to score or assist. My style of play is always to help the team in terms of giving assists, defending and fighting for the team.



"That is my task; if I score, that’s good but the most important thing is the team. It doesn’t matter who scores or makes the assist.

"The most important thing is working as a team to produce results for Ghanaians."



Chris Hughton's side needs just a draw to book their slot in the tournament to be held in Ivory Coast.



The Black Stars lead Group E with 8 points with two wins and two draws in their four group games.