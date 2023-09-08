2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers: We could have won the game more comfortably at the end - Chris Hughton

In a nail-biting showdown during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, Ghana emerged victorious against the Central African Republic.

Yet, for Coach Chris Hughton, the win was laced with a hint of frustration.



Reflecting on the match, he expressed his belief that his team had the potential to secure a more comfortable victory in the final moments.



"For me it is always about the ending the ending is we won the game. I think in the end we could have won it more comfortably with more goals," he said.



"So we continue to work in international football you don't have the players for very long and the squad can change from one game to the next. So you do the best you can from the period of time you have," he added.



The visitors scored first in the 25th minute through Louis Mafouta. Mafouta's goal was assisted by Amos Youga.



Ghana struggled to create chances in front of home fans and couldn't contain the visitors when they attacked.

West Ham midfielder Mohammed Kudus scored a wonderful free kick to equalize for Ghana a few minutes to halftime.



Stepping onto the field in the 63rd minute, Ernest Nuamah replaced Red Star Belgrade winger Osman Bukari, a shift that would alter the course of the game.



With an immediate impact, Nuamah showcased his prowess, capitalizing on a precise pass from fellow substitute Antoine Semenyo to strike from close range.



In the other Group E game, Angola drew goalless with Madagascar. Ghana tops the group with 12 points after six games. Angola is second with 9 points after six games.



