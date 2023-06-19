2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers: We will strategise to beat Central African Republic in September – Chris Hughton

Hughton expressed his frustration with the team's inability to find the back of the net

The head coach of the Black Stars, Chris Hughton has stressed that Ghana will strategise to secure a win against the Central African Republic in September.

The gaffer was left disappointed on Sunday, June 18, when Ghana was held to a goalless draw by Madagascar in Antananarivo.



Speaking in his post-match interview after the game, Coach Chris Hughton said his team will go into the final Group E match of the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament with the mindset to win.

“Our strategy for the next match is to win. We are playing at home. We know we have to win. We are aware of the consequences if we don’t win. We will be ready for the game in September. Our mindset is to win this game [against Madagascar],” Coach Chris Hughton said.



Despite the draw today, Ghana sits top of Group E with 9 points. Angola and Central African Republic follow in that order and are on 8 and 7 points respectively.