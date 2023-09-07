2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying: I’ll push my players to try to make history against Ghana - CAR Coach

Coach Raoul Savoy

Raoul Savoy, the head coach of the Central African Republic, expresses his confidence in his team's ability to secure the necessary result when they confront Ghana on Thursday.

The upcoming game is scheduled to take place at the Baba Yara Stadium, where the Black Stars have maintained an undefeated streak spanning over two games across various competitions.



In the context of Group E, the Black Stars require just one point to secure their ticket to Ivory Coast for the upcoming tournament, while the Central African Republic is in pursuit of a victory to also secure their qualification.



Although Savoy acknowledges that the odds may favor the Black Stars, he maintains a firm belief in his players' capabilities.



“Every time, every day we have surprises. It is not about confidence, it is about respect for the opponent…[I’ll] push my players to do their best tomorrow and try to write history.”

Ghana will host the Central Africa Republic in their final Group E game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday, September 7, 2023.



Chris Hughton’s team leads Group E with nine points, a point ahead of Angola and two above the Central Africa Republic. Madagascar is bottom of the group with two points.



The Black Stars need a point from the game to book qualification for the tournament to be held in Ivory Coast next January.