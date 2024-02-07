2023 Africa Games: Facilities at Borteyman, University of Ghana ready to host the continent - LOC

A view of the Borteyman Sports Complex

Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare, Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the 13th African Games, has expressed Ghana's readiness to host the prestigious multi-sport competition.

In an interview with SuperSport ahead of the Games’ commencement on March 8, Dr. Ofosu-Asare affirmed the nation's preparedness for the event, which is scheduled to conclude on March 23.



The University of Ghana Stadium and the newly constructed Borteyman Sports Complex have been designated as primary venues for the Games, while the Cape Coast Stadium and Accra Sports Stadium will host football competitions.



Speaking on Ghana's readiness, Dr. Ofosu-Asare stated, “Everything is ready, the facilities and the arrangements to host all those who are coming, we are really there we have put everything in place to host the entire continent.

“The facilities at Borteyman are ready. At Legon we have also upgraded all the facilities.”



The 2023 African Games hold particular significance as they will serve as qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in at least eight sports disciplines.



With preparations in their final stages, Ghana anticipates successfully hosting the continental event and contributing to the advancement of sports across Africa.