2023 Africa Games postponed to 2024

Official logo of the 2023 Africa Games

The Organizing Committee of the 2023 Africa Games has announced that the competition has been postponed to 2024.

The 13th edition of the Africa Games previously known as the All Africa Games which was scheduled to take place in Ghana August 4-19 2023 will not come off.



With no reasons given for the postponement yet, the sporting festival will be staged in 2024.

The committee, however, did not state the exact month in 2024 when the event will be staged.



GhanaWeb Sports will provide readers with any updates as and when it comes through.