2023 African Games: Black Princesses replicate Mohammed Kudus celebration in Senegal game

The Black Princesses booked their ticket to the final by beating Senegal on Monday

Ghana’s U20 women’s football team, the Black Princesses, replicated the celebration of West Ham United’s star player Mohammed Kudus in their 2023 African Games semifinal game against Senegal on Monday night.

Kudus picked up a stool from the stewards and sat at a corner of the London Stadium after scoring a marvellous solo goal against Freiburg in the Europa League last week.



The celebration has since become a craze with West Ham youth team players also replicating it after scoring a goal. Players from his former club, Ajax then followed suit to belt out the celebration.



The latest was then the Black Princesses who used a plastic chair in their 3-1 semifinal victory over Senegal at the African Games.



In the game, Tracey Twum gave Ghana the lead after just 18 minutes before Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah doubled the lead on the stroke of halftime.

The Teranga Lionesses were given a lifeline minutes into the second half as they scored from the penalty spot.



The two-goal lead was restored shortly for Yusif Basigi's side with Amponsah scoring from a rebound to record a brace in the game.



Ghana will now face Nigeria in the final on Thursday.