2023 African Games: Black Satellites coach targets gold medal against Uganda

Ghana Under-20 head coach, Desmond Ofei

Ghana Under-20 head coach, Desmond Ofei, believes his players will take charge and make themselves proud by winning gold in the men's football division of the 2023 African Games.

In the semi-final game played on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, Ghana beat Senegal 1-0 to set up a final against Uganda.



Ofei expects his players to take responsibility in the final. He also highlighted the team's incredible mentality that has carried them to the final.



"The final is for the boys. In my opinion, the training is for us (coaches) and the match is for the players. The job is done beforehand. The boys were well prepared for this tournament, they keep growing and their mentality is incredible," he said.

“They are very hungry, very humble towards the final. It’s a final we are 100% going to enjoy" he added.



The final is set for Friday, March 22, 2024, at the Accra Sports Stadium.