2023 African Games: Egypt sweeps 6 gold medals as Ghana places 4th in weightlifting

Egypt claimed its dominance in weightlifting by sweeping six gold medals across various categories at the ongoing 2023 African Games.

Meanwhile, Ghana showcased its strength by securing fourth place in six weightlifting events.



Egyptian weightlifters Karim Ibrahim Ibrahim Aly Abokahla and Ahmed Sayed Ashour Ali emerged as standout performers, each clinching three gold medals.



Karim excelled in the men’s 96kg category for both the Snatch and Clean Jerk, while Ahmed demonstrated his prowess in the 102kg division for both competitions.



Nigeria's Desmond Akano and Abayomi Adeyemi also made notable contributions to the medal tally. Akano secured two silver medals and a bronze in the 96kg event, while Adeyemi clinched two bronze medals and a silver in the 102kg category.



Algeria's Touairi Faris and Libya's Ahmed Abuzriba added to the medal haul, with each earning two bronze medals and a silver, and two silver medals and a bronze, respectively.

Representing Ghana, Christopher Forrester Osei and Abdul Salim Adjetey Adjei finished fourth in the 102kg and 96kg weight classes, respectively.



Winnifred Ntumi continues to shine as Ghana's standout performer in weightlifting, securing the nation's first gold and two silver medals in the sport.



Overall, Ghana won a total of seven medals at the 2023 African Games, showcasing the country's strength and talent in weightlifting.



