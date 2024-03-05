2023 African Games: Ghana eliminated from table tennis singles event

One of the players who represented Ghana in the Women's Table Tennis

Ghana's representatives in the singles event of the Table Tennis competition at the 2023 African Games have all been kicked out.

In the male singles competition, Ghana was represented by Sam Bernard, Commey Emmanuel, Aklie Israel, Quarcoo Ernest Mawutor and Adom Amankwaa with Borquaye Bernice, Danso Celia, Joanita Borteye, and Kwabi Cynthia competing under the country's flag in the female division.



Despite their efforts, none of the Ghanaian athletes advanced beyond the quarterfinals. Aklie Israel and Sam Bernard faced early exits, losing to opponents from Nigeria and Egypt, respectively.



The women's team also showed promise initially, with several victories in the opening rounds, however, none managed to progress beyond the round of 16.

The Men's Singles Table Tennis ends on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.



JNA/EK