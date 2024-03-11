2023 African Games: Ghana eliminated from wrestling

Emmanuel Lamptey after beating Sierra Leone’s Alie Sesay

Ghana’s hopes of winning a medal in wrestling have been dashed after all five wrestlers were eliminated from the competition at the ongoing 2023 African Games.

Three of Ghana’s wrestlers fell off in the opening round of the competition in different weight categories.



Emmanuel Lamptey and Isah Fuseini were Ghana’s sure hope of winning a medal.



Lamptey put up a decent performance in the Round of 16 stage to eliminate Sierra Leone’s Alie Sesay in the Men’s 86 Kg Wrestling.



The Ghanaian scored 10-1 to make it to the quarterfinals of the competition.



However, Lamptey was unable to beat his South African counterpart in the quarterfinals as he lost by 9-1.

Isah Fuseini had a bad start to his fight losing in his first fight at the group stages.



He was able to overcome his setback in the second group fight as he scored an 8-0 win over Burkinabe’s Folane Patrick.



However, Fuseini was unable to earn a win over his Gambian counterpart in the final group stage fight.



A win for Fuseini would have sent him to the last four/semifinals of the Super Heavyweight 125KG where he could have clinched a medal for the host country, Ghana.



JE/OGB