2023 African Games: Ghana's Presidency rallies support for paralympic sports in Ghana and Africa

Ghana Paralympics team visited the Jubilee House to present their trophy, medals

Source: Ghana Paralympic Committee

President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has assured the President of the African Paralympic Committee and Ghana Paralympic Committee his unflinching support to the para-sport program in the African Sub-region.

Nana Akufo-Addo made this known when he invited the President of the African Paralympic Committee and Ghana Paralympic to the Jubilee House to present medals won by Ghanaian athletes at the just-ended Accra 2023 1st African Para Games.



The statement by Madam Chief of Staff, Hon. Frema Opare, spoke on behalf of the President, Akuffo Addo, who was on official duty. , said, ''My government will do everything to support the development of Para-Sport in Ghana and Africa through open engagements with the African Paralympic Committee and its Affiliate. Bodies".



"I want to use this opportunity to congratulate the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the LOC of Accra 2023 1st African Para Games for making it possible for Ghana to host this historic sports festival, the first of its kind in Africa."



She added, "You may recall that on January 5 2022, I hosted Mr. Andrew Pasons, the President of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), seeking my consent for Ghana to organize the event. Even at that short notice, I said IT IS DOABLE. I'm proud that this has manifested, and my government has delivered the 1st African Para Games, a Multi-Sport event to demonstrate our strong support and promotion of social inclusion and rights of the vulnerable in the society," she said.

The team led by President of the Ghana Paralympic Committee, Samson Deen, Presented their trophy to the presidency at the Jubilee House in Accra on Wednesday after the Black Challenge beat Morocco 2-1 in the finals of the first-ever African Para games.



The National Amputee football team were presented with an undisclosed amount by the President for their outstanding performance in the tournament after triumph in the maiden edition of the Accra 2023 1st African Para Games and ordered the Minister of Sports to ensure all bonuses of the Gold Medal winning team are paid without delays.



"I'm happy to present a token to all players and officials of the Ghana Amputee Football team." The President tasked the Sports minister to ensure adequate preparations are put in place for Team Ghana at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games and Black Challenge's participation in the Cup of African Nations for Amputees to be held in Cairo, Egypt, from 19-28 April 2024.



The Ghana Amputee Football team were crowned champions after coming from behind to beat Morocco 2-1 in the final of the 2023 African Paralympic Games football tournament at the MacDan Park in Accra, September 10, 2023.