2023 African Games: Ghana wins bronze in women’s boxing, as Commey, Aryeetey reach finals

Joseph Commey in red

Two Ghanaian boxers, Joseph Commey and Mohammed Aryeetey, are on the brink of winning gold medals for Ghana in after reaching the finals of their respective weight categories at the 2023 African Games.

Mohammed Aryeetey took on Moroccan boxer, Esaadi Hamza in the semi-finals of the men’s 48kg fight on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at the Bukom Boxing Arena.



The former student of Presec La defeated his opponent in all three rounds, earning a 5-0 unanimous decision.



Joseph Commey, on the other hand recorded a 4-1 majority win over his opponent Mordjane Oussama of Algeria in the semi-final of the 60kg boxing competition.



Commey will now take on Zambian boxer, Chilata Andrew in the final as he seeks to win a gold medal for Ghana.



Mohammed Aryeetey will face Tulembekwa Zola Livens of DR Congo in the final on Friday, March 22, 2024.

Female boxer, Janet Acquah won bronze for Ghana after losing her fight to Algerian boxer Fatiha Mansouri in the women’s 48kg final.











JNA/EK