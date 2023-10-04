2023 African Games: Government spends $195million on facilities

An architectural view of the Legon Sports Complex

The government of Ghana has pumped $195million into the erection of the needed infrastructure for the 2023 African Games which will be held in the country.

This was disclosed by, Dr Kwaku Ofosu-Asare, the chairperson of the Local Organizing Committee of the 2023 African Games after a working tour of the facilities.



He praised the government for its commitment to the hosting of the tournament and reaffirmed his belief that Ghana will host a successful tournament.



He also appealed to corporate entities to commit funds to the tournament by supplementing the government’s efforts towards the successful staging of the tournament.



“So far government has invested about $195m and that is not operational cost. It is solely for infrastructure. The government will have to also give the LOC money for operations. That is the amount of money sunk into the project. We are saying that corporate bodies can also complement what government has done so far”, he said.



On Monday, October 2, 2023, a team of Chef de Mission for the 13th African Games undertook a tour of the facilities designed for the competition.



Led by Dr Kwaku Ofosu-Asare, the team visited inspected facilities at the University of Ghana, Legon, and Borteyman ahead of next year’s event.

Chefs de mission from Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Chad, Cameroun, Comoros, and cross-border neighbors Cote D’Ivoire were all present.



The others were Djibouti, Eritrea, Eswatini, Gabon, Gambia, Kenya, Liberia, Malawi, Mauritania, Namibia, Nigeria, and Seychelles.



South Africa, Somalia, South Sudan, Togo, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia were also present.



Ghana is expecting over 13,000 visitors from across the continent to participate and witness the continental showpiece in Accra in the third month of 2024.



JNA/KPE