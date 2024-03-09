2023 African Games: I’ll not make a lot of changes against The Gambia - Black Satellites coach

Black Satellites coach, Desmond Ofei

Black Satellites head coach, Desmond Ofei, has revealed that he will not make a lot of changes to his team in their upcoming match against Gambia at the ongoing 2023 African Games.

A resolute Congo U20 team held Ghana’s U20 national team to a disappointing goalless in their tournament opener on Friday afternoon.



The Congo draw was contentious to some extent because Ghana scored a goal many thought should have stood but it was ruled out for offside.



In a post-match press conference, Coach Ofei reiterated his confidence in the team's game plan and the players' ability to score goals and secure a victory against Gambia. He emphasized maintaining consistency and not altering their approach based on the opponent.

Ofei stated, “I don’t think a lot will change towards the next game. The game plan will stay the same. We have enough quality. We will get it right against Gambia. We won’t adapt to the opponent. We will play our game.”



The highly anticipated match between Ghana and Gambia is scheduled for March 12 at the Accra Sports Stadium.