2023 African Games: My son will win gold for Ghana – Bukom Banku

Bukom Banku

Former Ghanaian boxer Braimah Kamoko, better known as Bukom Banku, is confident his son, Abubakar Kamoko can win a gold medal for Ghana at the ongoing African Games.

Bukom Banku, in an interview with GhOne, disclosed that his son has what it takes to win a gold medal for Ghana.



Banku added that he has advised his son who is widely known as 'Ambitious Tilapia' not to fear any boxer he comes across because boxing is his talent



“If in 1999 I won bronze, then my son Abu Kamoko can do more than that and win gold for Ghana. Bronze is a local medal, but my time we had good boxers and it was my first time going to South Africa so that put some fear in me,” Bukom Banku told GhOne.



"This time I don’t fear anyone and I have told Abu Kamoko not to fear anyone in boxing because boxing is his father's work. I pray Abu Kamoko wins gold for Ghanaians for the longevity of the Kamoko’s.”

Abubakar Kamoko is a member of Ghana’s amateur boxing team competing at the 2023 African Games.



Kamoko had a walkover in his first fight and is now set to face a Congolese opponent in the semifinals scheduled for Thursday, March 21, 2024.



JNA/EK