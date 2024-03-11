2023 African Games: Nigeria overtake Ghana on medal table after winning 7 gold medals in a day

Nigeria's women's wrestling team

Team Nigeria have leapfrogged Team Ghana on the medal table of the ongoing 13th African Games.

Nigeria, who were 10th, have moved 7 places up on the ladder after amassing a staggering seven gold medals on Sunday, March 10, 2024.



Anuoluwapo Opeyori won Nigeria's first gold medal following a win over his countryman Godwin Olofua in the final of the men's Badminton Singles.



A few moments later, all six representatives of the West African country claimed six gold medals in the Women's Wrestling to complete a 7-gold medal haul.



The impressive on Sunday took Nigeria's medal tally to 26 medals, which included 7 gold, 7 silver and 12 bronze. They are behind Egypt who lead with 66 medals, Algeria who are in second place with 39 medals and South Africa who sit third with 28 medals.



Meanwhile, Ghana who were 7th have dropped to 10th on the medal table with a total of 4 medals - 1 gold and 3 silver.



Winnifred Ntumi won Ghana's first gold after winning the women's 45 kg weightlifting. She further won two silver medals in the other divisions on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

Abeiku Jackson won Ghana’s first swimming medal and the host country's third silver after placing second in the men’s 50m butterfly.



Checkout the full medal table below:





EE/NOQ