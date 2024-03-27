2023 African Games: Sports Ministry pledges to compensate volunteers

Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif

The director overseeing volunteers at the 13th African Games, Juliana Addo-Yobo has assured that the Ministry of Sports is actively working to address the issue of unpaid volunteers for the event.

Some volunteers expressed frustration on Tuesday over what they described as the authorities' failure to fulfil promises of compensation made prior to the competition.



They claim they were promised GH¢500 for transportation and GH¢2,000 as an appreciation allowance.



In response to these concerns, Addo-Yobo reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to resolving the matter promptly.



“We briefed the volunteers on what to expect and the concept of volunteerism. While volunteerism is typically unpaid, we aimed to provide some assistance, particularly for transportation," Addo-Yobo stated.



She explained that efforts were made to secure funds for the volunteers but were unsuccessful by the time the event concluded on March 23, 2024.

Despite reassurances, some volunteers remain disheartened, with many expressing frustration over the situation.



Some of the volunteers clashed with personnel from the Ghana Police Service at the University of Ghana on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.



The altercation erupted when the police officers attempted to evacuate the volunteers from the Pentagon hostel following the end of the games.



JNA/NOQ