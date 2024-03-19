2023 African Games: Watch highlights of Black Princesses' 3-1 win over Sengal in Women's football semi-final

Black Princesses

The Black Princesses put up a thrilling performance to set up a showdown with Nigeria in the final of the African Games. Mary Awuah’s corner kick found Tracey Twum who headed home the opener in the 18th minute.

Yussif Basigi’s side had a game plan and they nullified the attacking opponents of the opponents. Ophelia Serwaa Amponsahs was denied by the post in the 34th minute. But the attacker got her goal in the 46th minute when she received the ball on the flanks and placed it in the bottom of the post to increase the tally.



Senegal pulled one back in the 53rd minute but Ophelia Serwaa responded within two minutes to extend Ghana's lead. Abiba Issah defended proactively throughout the game while having the ability to dig in getting several important headers away.



The Princesses looked more determined in the game to thwart the efforts of the opponents - as they held on to win the game 3-1.

Ghana will battle with Nigeria for Gold in the finals of the Women’s football competition in the African Games on Thursday, March 21, 2024.



Watch highlights of match below



