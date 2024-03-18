2023 African Games: Watch how Ghana's Benjamin Azamati won Heat 5 to qualify for 100m semi-finals

Ghana's sprint star, Benjamin Azamati, has progressed to the semi-final stage of the 2023 African Games 100m after winning Heat 5.

The US-based sprinter won the race with a time of 10.54s to secure a spot in the semis that will take off later today, March 18, 2024.



Ghana's Aggerh Barnabas has also advanced to the semi-finals after he finished second in Heat 2 with a time of 10.46s.



Meanwhile, in the women's category, Ghana's Hor Halutie also progressed to the Semi-finals after finishing second in Heat 1 in a time of 11.46s.



The 100m semi-final race is scheduled to take place at 16:30 GMT.



The athletics, dubbed the main event at the 2023 African Games, kicked off today at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

Watch Benjamin Azamati and Barnabas' race below











EE/OGB