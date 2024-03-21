2023 African Games: Watch how Paul Amoah, two Ghanaians reach semis of Men’s 200m dash

Joseph Paul Amoah, Solomon Hammond and Ibrahim Fuseini

Ghanaian sprinters Joseph Paul Amoah, Ibrahim Fuseini and Solomon Hammond have reached the semi-finals of the men’s 200-meter race at the 2023 African Games.

The Ghanaian athletes were able to seal qualification after ranking in the best two positions in the men’s 200-meter heats held on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.



National 200m record holder, Joseph Paul Amoah won the 200m race in Heat 6 to seal qualification to the next round. The former Prempeh College student finished the race with a time of 20.91 seconds.



Ibrahim Fuseini who also competed in Heat 7 polled a time of 21.02 seconds to place first to qualify for the semis while Solomon Hammond finished with a time of 21.232 seconds in second place to seal a semi-final berth.



Solomon Hammond who is a student of the University of Ghana will compete in lane two of the semi-final 1 with Joseph Paul Amoah and Ibrahim Fuseini competing in semi-finals two and three respectively.



The race is scheduled to come off at 17:20 GMT at the University of Ghana Stadium Sports Stadium on Thursday, March 21, 2024. The final will be held on Friday, March 22, 2024, at the same venue at 16:50 GMT.

