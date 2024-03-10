2023 African Games: Weightlifter Winnifred Ntumi wins first medals for Ghana

Winnifred Ntumi [Yellow] with some of the athletes on the podium

Weightlifter, Winnifred Ntumi won first-ever medals for Ghana at the 2023 African Games after bagging three medals in the Weightlifting competition on Sunday, March 10, 2023.

Ntumi's outstanding performance unfolded at the GCB Hall, where she dominated the women's 45kg and 49kg snatch events, claiming gold and two silver medals, respectively.



This makes Winnifred Ntumi the first person to have won a medal or medals for Ghana after the 2019 African Games in Rabat.



Ghana has missed out on winning medals in events like tennis, swimming, wrestling, and badminton.



Egypt currently leads the table with 36 medals followed by South Africa, Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia.

The African Games being hosted in Ghana will end on March 23, 2024.



JNA/BB