2023 African Games will be a success - Sports Minister asserts after tour of facilities

Sports Minister with the Vice Chancellor of UG and other officials during the tour

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, the Local Organizing Committee, together with other stakeholders embarked on a working tour of the facilities designated for the hosting and organization of the Accra 2023 games on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

The tour demonstrated the significant work done in planning for the major continental sporting competition.



Mustapha Ussif expressed his confidence in the ongoing work during a press briefing held after the tour.



He emphasized the government's unwavering commitment to delivering world-class facilities and ensuring the African Games become a success. The minister praised the efforts of the LOC, the University of Ghana, and other stakeholders in ensuring the Accra 2023 games become a success.



"The progress we've seen today is truly commendable. The facilities of the University of Ghana are of exceptional quality and meet the highest international standards".



"I am confident that, with the continued dedication and support of all involved parties, we will successfully host an outstanding African Games."



The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, whose institution is playing a key role in hosting the games, expressed her delight with the facilities and progress made thus far. She emphasized the university's commitment to creating an atmosphere conducive to high levels of sports performance and athlete accommodation.

"Our partnership with the Ministry of Youth and Sports has been fruitful, and we are fully committed to ensuring that the African Games leave a lasting legacy of sporting excellence and camaraderie," said the Vice-Chancellor.



The 13th African Games, scheduled to take place in March next year, is expected to attract thousands of athletes, officials, and spectators from across the continent. The tour by the Minister of Youth and Sports and the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana served as a monument to Ghana's unfaltering commitment and dedication to hosting a memorable and successful game.



Ghana adopted a hybrid approach to hosting the highly anticipated 13th African Games by leveraging on existing facilities at the University of Ghana alongside the construction of new facilities at Borteyman.



The university's sports facilities are currently undergoing extensive construction and rehabilitation, offering cutting-edge amenities and creating a desirable atmosphere for participants to demonstrate their abilities. Multiple FIFA standard stadiums with cutting-edge technology, modern training centres, rugby pitches, and comfortable athlete accommodations are among others.



The games have been scheduled to take place between Friday, March 8, to Saturday, March 23, 2024. The minister together with the LOC instituted a monthly site visitation last year to religiously monitor the progress of work at the site.



