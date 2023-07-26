2023 African Games will position Accra as sports hub in West Africa - Sports Minister

Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif says one of the key objectives for hosting the 2023 African Games is to strategically position Accra as a sports hub in the West African sub-region.

Taking his turn at Government’s "Meet the Press" series, Mustapha Ussif said the massive investment by the government in building infrastructure for various sports disciplines for the Games, will enrich Ghana's sports infrastructure, and thus make Accra the sports center of choice in the West Africa sub-region as far as modern facilities for multiple sports are concerned.



The minister provided updates on Ghana's preparation towards hosting the 13th African Games, Accra 2023, and also highlighted the significance of the event in promoting sports and youth development in the country.



Hosting the 13th African Games, Accra 2023



Another objective of hosting the Games, Mustapha Ussif noted, is to use sports to achieve national and continental development goals.

“The event also aims to contribute to Ghana's transformational agenda and the African Union Agenda 2063, positioning Accra as a Sports Hub in West Africa," he said.



Provision of Sporting Infrastructure



The Minister discussed the ongoing development of sporting infrastructure for the 13th African Games, explaining the hybrid model which has been adopted to provide the required infrastructure at the University of Ghana Campus and Borteyman due to the delay in the planning process and project cost considerations.



Facilities being developed for the competition include a standard swimming pool, multi-purpose sports hall, tennis courts, athletic track, football training field, and more.