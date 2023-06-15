0
2023 Baby Jet U16 African football tournament: Great Somas Academy beat Young Generation in final

Thu, 15 Jun 2023 Source: kickgh.com

Dansoman-based Great Somas Academy emerged champions of the 2023 Baby Jet U16 African football tournament after a 1-0 victory over Young Generation Academy in the final at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

A second half strike from Samuel Anim Addo aided Great Somas Academy to inflict a painful defeat on Young Generation Academy of Sunyani after an impressive performance to lift the prestigious trophy on Tuesday, June 13.

The Baby Jet U16 African football tournament is an annual soccer competition organized by Ghana legendary striker Asamoah Gyan to unearth talents and support them reach their potential.

This year's edition of the tournament staged in the Central Region featured thirty-two (32) teams from various African countries, giving the young players a platform to showcase their talents before international scouts and potentially secure professional contracts.

Luminary coaches, scouts and former footballers including John Paintsil, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, Odartey Lamptey and Kuuku Dadzie were present at the tournament held in Cape Coast.

Before the final game, Ken Hammer SC defeated Taking Over Stars to clinch the third-place spot of the 2023 Baby Jet U16 African football tournament.

As part of Gyan's initiative to discover talents in Ghana and Africa through the tourney, Edinaman SHS defeated Mfantsipim School 6-5 on marathon penalty shootouts to win the Inter-school competition of the Baby Jet U16 African football tournament.

