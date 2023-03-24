0
2023 CAF U-23 AFCON Qualifiers: The game against Algeria will not be easy - Ibrahim Tanko

Ibrahim Tanko1 Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko

Fri, 24 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko has said the game against Algeria in the 2023 CAF U-23 Afcon qualifiers will not be easy but the team will do everything to qualify.

The team arrived in Annaba on Thursday morning and trained in the evening ahead of their game against Algeria on Friday.

Speaking ahead of the first leg tie, the head coach Tanko is confident that his lads will perform well.

"I mean all the games are difficult but we knew how Algeria is we played against them in the last qualifiers. So definitely it won't be easy but we want to qualify so we are doing everything possible to achieve it," he told Citi Sports

"I mean it is a two-leg game you have home and away so definitely we are going to strategize very well to have very good results for the return match. So with this quality that we have, I am sure we going to achieve it. Now playing everywhere is difficult people think the Arabs are very difficult to play it is true because of the kind of football they play. The coaches have the discipline they have we also have that here we have very good players who also want to achieve something,"

"Remind you since 2004 we didn't qualify for the Olympics the last time we were very close but unfortunately, one penalty failed us to qualify so definitely this time all the players...everyone wants to qualify. So definitely it is going to be a very good game for us,"

