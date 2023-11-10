2023 CAF Women’s CL: Ampem Darkoa Ladies crushed 3-0 by AS Mande

Ampem Darkoa Ladies | File photo

Ampem Darkoa Ladies suffered a devastating defeat against AS Mande in their second group game of the 2023 CAF Women's Champions League, leaving them with a crucial final match in the competition.

The Ghanaian champions struggled defensively throughout the game, allowing their Malian opponents to secure a commanding 3-0 victory in San Pedro, marking Ampem Darkoa Ladies' first loss in the tournament.



Maimouna Traore and Oumou Kone's combined efforts proved instrumental for AS Mande, leading to their climb to the top of Group B.



Kone initiated the scoring in the 41st minute, securing two more goals in the 71st and 74th minutes, sealing the decisive win.



This victory ended AS Mande's previous streak of four games without a win in the competition since their debut in 2021. It also marked their first clean sheet in the CAFWCL.

With AS FAR Club's triumph over Huracanes earlier on Thursday, Ampem Darkoa Ladies now stand in third place in Group B.



Their advancement to the next stage hinges on a victory against the Equatorial Guinea side.



Ampem Darkoa Ladies will face Hurances in Korhogo on Sunday, while AS FAR Club and AS Mande go head-to-head in San Pedro.