2023 CAF Women’s CL: Ampem Darkoa Ladies to know group opponents on October 9

Ghana champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies

Ghana champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies will know their opponents at the 2023 CAF Women’s Champions League after it is confirmed the draw will take place on Monday, October 9 in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

The Techiman-based side secured their spot after winning the WAFU qualifying tournament.



The draw will be conducted at 16:00 GMT and be livestreamed on CAF digital platforms.



The third edition of this African women's club competition is scheduled to be held in the Elephants' country from November 5th to November 19th, 2023.



This marks the inaugural occasion where CAF's premier club tournament is hosted in West Africa.



Morocco's ASFAR currently holds the title of the CAF Women's Champions League champions, having triumphed over South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns in Rabat last year.



Mamelodi Sundowns clinched the inaugural competition in Egypt in 2021.

Both these clubs have secured their spots in the final tournament.



Representing the host nation in their debut appearance will be Cote d’Ivoire’s Athlético Abidjan. Additionally, four other clubs have advanced to the final stage of the competition for the first time.



AS Mandé, on the other hand, is making a return after their participation in the inaugural edition in 2021.



Confirmed clubs for the CAF Women’s Champions League, Cote d’Ivoire 2023 Official Draw:



AS FAR - Morocco (Defending champions) Athlético Abidjan - Côte d'Ivoire (Host) SC Casablanca - Morocco (UNAF) AS Mandé - Mali (WAFU A) Ampem Darkoa - Ghana (WAFU B) JKT Queens - Uganda (CECAFA) Mamelodi Sundowns - South Africa (COSAFA, 2021 Champions) Huracanes - Equatorial Guinea (UNIFFAC)