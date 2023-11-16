2023 CAF Women’s Champions League: Watch Ampem Darkoa’s penalty shootout defeat to SC Casablanca

Ghana champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies faced disappointment in the quest for the 2023 CAF Women's Champions League final, succumbing to a penalty shootout loss against Sporting Club Casablanca on Wednesday night.

Under Nana Joe Adarkwa's guidance, the team endured a 3-2 defeat in the shootout, missing three crucial penalty kicks— one more than their Moroccan counterparts—following an exhilarating 2-2 draw in 120 minutes of play.



Contributing to Ampem Darkoa Ladies' downfall, Comfort Yeboah, Latifa Abesik, and Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah were unable to convert their kicks.



Comfort Yeboah had initially given her team the lead, converting a penalty just six minutes into the game. However, the Ghanaian side's advantage was nullified when Yeboah unintentionally scored an own goal, resulting in an equalizer.



The joy for the North African side was fleeting, as Jennifer Owusuaa secured her first tournament goal with a remarkable shot from 25 yards out.



Casablanca managed to level the score in the second half from the penalty spot, capitalizing on minimal contact in the box to make it 2-2.

After a hard-fought 30 minutes of extra time, the game concluded at 2-2 and had to be settled through a penalty shootout.



Despite the Moroccans' missed kicks, the Nana Mma could not capitalize, ultimately succumbing to a 3-2 defeat.



Ampem Darkoa Ladies now turn their focus to claiming third place as they prepare to face AS FAR Club.



