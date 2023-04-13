0
Menu
Sports

2023 CAF Women's Champions League dates changed

CAF Women's Champions League.jpeg The federation has decided to play the qualifications a month earlier than the initially proposed

Thu, 13 Apr 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

New dates have been announced by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for the qualification series of the CAF Women's Champions League.

Due to the congested football calendar, the federation has decided to play the qualifications a month earlier than the initially proposed date.

"The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has amended the dates for the 2023 TotalEnergies Women’s Champions League. The qualifying edition which was originally scheduled for September 10-25 will now take place in Cote D’Ivoire from Friday, August 18 to Sunday, September 03, 2023," stated the Ghana Football Association.

The new development has now mounted pressure on various associations to speed up proceedings to determine their champions to have adequate time to prepare for the qualifying matches.

"The seven WAFU Zone B Associations are expected to present their national champions to compete for a slot in the TotalEnergies Women’s Champions League. The countries include Ghana, Niger, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Benin, Togo, and host Cote D’Ivoire," the statement added.

Hasaacas Ladies won the inaugural edition in 2021, while Ampem Darkoa Ladies were defeated 3-0 by Nigeria's Bayelsa Queens in the 2022 final.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Irate youth attack Police station; vehicle destroyed, gun fired, two injured at Sefwi Bekwai
Dormaahene jabs Akufo-Addo over response to LGBTQIA+ in Ghana
Dormaahene jabs Akufo-Addo over response to LGBTQIA+ in Ghana
Isaac Dogboe's father 'fingers' prophet in son's defeats
Ex-Man City defender recounts how Balotelli traded blows with Roberto Mancini over wrong accusations
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false