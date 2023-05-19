2023 CAF Women’s Champions League to be staged in Côte d’Ivoire

CAF Logo

The 2023 CAF Women’s Champions League will be held in Côte d’Ivoire, CAF has announced.

This is contained in a communique on the website of the Ghana Football Association.



“The Executive Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced Côte d’Ivoire as the next host country of the CAF Women’s Champions League 2023,” part of the Ghana FA communique said.



It continued, “The staging of the CAF Women’s Champions League 2023 will enable Côte d’Ivoire to test the facilities that will be used for next year’s TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Côte d’Ivoire 2023.”

The 2023 edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League will be the third edition of the tournament.



In the upcoming edition, Ghana will likely be represented by Ampem Darkoa Ladies.



The Ghana Women’s Premier League Champions must first qualify from the WAFU Zone B to play in the tournament.